Athletes Forum on the horizon…aimed at inspiring performance excellence

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Local elite athletes representing various sporting disciplines are to converge in Windhoek for the 1st ever Athletes Forum on Saturday, the 4th of next month at the NUST Auditorium 1.

Hosted by the Namibia Athletes Commission (NAC) under the auspices of the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) and Commonwealth Games Association (NNOC-CGA) in partnership with the portfolio Ministry, the National Sports Commission and the University of Science & Technology (NUST), the one-day gathering brings elite and high performing athletes together to provide more information on how to improve at their quest for excellence.

NAC Chairperson Gaby Ahrens said the Athletes Forum is an important platform to address pertinent issues facing athletes and all other performance-related factors.

“This initiative is not only aimed at providing information, but encouraging athletes to become involved in their development, while understanding their role, and the role of their coaches in preparing for future international competitions.”

“With the assistance of well-known international speakers representing multiple areas of

expertise in sport – athletes will learn about anti-doping rules and regulations, understand the importance of sports psychology and would be introduced to career options available for retired athletes through sport management degrees offered by NUST,” added Ahrens.

Highlighting Anti-Doping education as one of the key focus areas of the Athletes Forum,

Ahrens, daughter of legendary footballer Hasso Ahrens, stated that more often athletes are not aware of what is prohibited and even an innocent flu medicine could become problematic, as drug tests could turn positive.

“The testing procedure can be stressful for the athlete at the event if, they don’t know what is expected of them. Added pressure is the last thing an athlete needs on the day of competition. It is important to prepare on all fronts to avoid added stress.”

International speakers include well-known Sport Psychologist & Motivational Speaker Dr Henning Gericke, presenting the importance of achieving mental toughness during competitions.

Ahrens appealed to potential sponsors to come on board. “We are yet to find funding for 300 books estimated to costs N$30 000. The Namibian Olympian added that being fit and in good physical condition during the competition is not enough.

“This is not where the winning happens, competitive advantage goes to athletes who are able to manage their pressure and possess the mental skills and edge compared to their competitors. Your mind is what will bring you the win,” concluded the blonde shottist.

Retired footballer Collin Benjamin, will also share athletes’ personal journeys to sporting success, while other local athletes such as Commonwealth Games Gold Medalists Helalia Johannes, Jonas Junius Jonas and Double Paralympic Gold Medalist Ananias Shikongo form part of an elite panel of athletes in a question and answer session during the event.

There is very limited space available, interested parties are urged to register soonest for

Accreditation by contacting Victoria Katukula 081 865 2652 or Gaby Ahrens 081

2723438.

Interested athletes and coaches from all sport codes, students and sport reporters are welcome, and the event is free of charge.