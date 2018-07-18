Young female karatekas sparkle at National Open Championships

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s young female karatekas defied the old adage that says “it’s a man’s world” when they sparkled and dominated proceedings at the recent Karate-Zen Namibia National Open Championships held in Rehoboth over the weekend.

The championships saw various youngsters winning over the hearts of those in attendance with their silk skills and discipline displayed, with Mutinta Limbo from Karate Zen Katima Mulilo scooping gold in both Kata and Kumite in the girls’ Under-6/7 category.

Sill in the same category, Faith Kawedi from Karate Zen Eenhana took home silver in Kata and bronze in Kumite, while Juvia Simasiku from Karate Zen Ongwediva clinched silver in Kumite and bronze in Kata.

In the girls’ Under-8/9 category, Lily Gura from Karate Zen Ondangwa won gold in Kata, with elite Karateka Daniella Tjimuku snatched gold in Kumite and silver in Kata while fellow elite karateka Twapewa Nakanyala collected bronze in Kata.

Allen Mwaningange from Karate Zen Eenhana bagged two bronze medals in both Kata and Kumite, while Vaniya Diergaardt from Karate Zen Rehoboth won silver in Kumite, with Karate Zen Eenhana’s Namupa Nakumba completing the lineup with a bronze in Kumite.

The girls’ Under-10/11 category, elite karateka Mareli Kotze scooped gold in Kata and bronze in Kumite, while fellow elite Ane Olivier managed to snatch silver in Kata and Adri Olivier, also an elite karateka, collected bronze in Kata.

Karate Zen Rehoboth’s Chrislynne English took home silver in Kumite and bronze in Kata and fellow stablemate Gayle Heyman secured gold in Kumite while Karate Zen Ongwediva’s Shamila Poulton completed the lineup with a bronze in Kumite.

In the Under-12/13 section, Karate Zen Rehoboth’s Erensha Ane Koopman continued with her dominance when she won gold in both Kata and Kumite, while fellow stablemate Ndeyapo Shanika clinched silver in both Kata and Kumite. Fransina Teofelus from Karate Zen Ondangwa secured bronze in both Kata and Kumite, while Karate Zen Rehoboth’s Ginghano Dadi completed that category with bronze in both Kata and Kumite.

Goju Requelle Rickets collected gold in both Kata and Kumite in the Under-14/15 category, while Karate Zen Rehoboth’s Elsabe Du Plessis bagged silver Kata and bronze in Kumite. Ashanti Hammerslaght from Karate Zen Ongwediva won silver in both Kumite and Kata, while stablemate Mihlali Gura completed the lineup with bronze in both Kata and Kumite.

In the Under-16/17 section, Karate Zen Rehoboth’s Yoshida Du Plessis won gold in both Kata and Kumite while Martha Tempo secured silver in both disciplines as well. In the ladies’ senior category, Karate Zen Rehoboth’s Maritza Du Plessis scooped gold in both Kata and Kumite and Karate Zen Eenhana’s Sofia Hashipala walked away with silver in both Kata and Kumite.

Karate Zen Namibia, which hosted another successful fulfilled championships that attracted more than 150 of the country’s top karatekas, has branches in Katima Mulilo, Rundu, Ongwediwa, Eenhana, Ondangwa, Tsumeb, Windhoek, Rehoboth and Rosh Pinah and remains one of the fastest growing martial arts organisations in the country.