Tension mounts for Rammies Youth Football Tourney…Pikininis readies to grill each other in football bonanza

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – A total of 70 youth football teams will battle it out for top honours this weekend at the 11th edition of the annual Ramblers Football Club Youth Football Tourney in Windhoek.

Apart from the Windhoek-based teams, teams from as far as Rosh Pinah, Rundu, Otjiwarongo, Henties Bay and Swakopmund will also be in action.

The 3-day competition gets underway on Friday and covers under 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 under 17 age groups at the Ramblers and Unam fields, respectively.

“Ramblers are happy to welcome the teams, notably the teams from Rundu and Henties Bay, entering for the first time while some of their players will be playing on grass for the first time, for some, the trip to the city of bright lights is like playing at the FIFA World Cup.

“We are indeed honoured to play a significant part in youth development,” said Sedrick van Turah, chairperson of Ramblers FC.

Though Ohlthaver and List Group is the main sponsor of the youth tourney, various companies also came on board with Omnitel Namibia sponsoring the under 7’s, Valco Pumps & Valves under 9’s, Financial Consulting Services under 11’s whilst a former parent of the revered Ramblers Football Academy Martin Krafft, takes care of the under 13’s.

The under 15 category is sponsored by Elwere CC and Mobipay takes care of medals and trophies at under 17 level. For more information, do not hesitate to contact: Sedrick van Turah at rsa@ramblers.com.na