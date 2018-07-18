Seventy confirmed cases of Influenza A H1N1

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Ministry of Health and Social Services has confirmed 70 cases of Influenza A H1N1 virus since announcing the first incidents last month.

The acting permanent secretary in the ministry, Petronella Masabane, said confirmed cases of Influenza A H1N1 virus were reported mainly by private health facilities in Windhoek.

“And since then an increasing number of cases has been reported throughout the country,” Masabane said in a statement to the media.

Five people are currently admitted in hospital and two deaths have been recorded since the first confirmed case.

The confirmed 70 cases are from Windhoek, Okahandja, Rehoboth, Gobabis, Ondangwa, Katima Mulilo and Aranos.

Also, from the 70 confirmed cases, 28 are involving children under five years, 10 cases are of children between five and nine years and others are people aged between 10 and 80 years.

“Currently eight cases are suspected and results are still pending,” said Masabane. It is expected that there will be more cases of flu given that we are in the flu season, she warned.

Symptoms of the Influenza A H1N1 include body aches, cough, diarrhea, fatigue, fever above 38° C, headache, nausea and vomiting, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat and water, red eyes.

People showing symptoms of the disease should have bed rest, take plenty of fluids and manage fever and cough with over the counter medication, advised the acting permanent secretary.

“Seek medical attention only if you have severe flu-like illness. If infected, limit contact with others to prevent the spread of infection,” Masabane advised.

She emphasised that the country does not have an outbreak of Influenza A H1N1 virus.