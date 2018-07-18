Omuthiya Sports Field to get floodlights

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA -The Omuthiya Town Council will soon initiate another phase on the development of the town’s newly constructed sports field, which will see the installation of floodlights, ablution facilities, temporary benches and a kiosk.

Since the completion of the N$8 million FIFA-funded football field, which is fitted with an artificial turf, an overwhelming number of matches have taken place at the facility.

Local Economic Development officer at the town council, David Israel, said provision has been made for the upgrading of the field, but was however reluctant to disclose how much has been set aside for such an undertaking.

“I can confirm that funds for such purposes has been reserved and soon the work will start. In terms of lighting, council is in the process of appointing a contractor who will electrify the field, as we move to address the issue of floodlights,” said Israel.

He continued: “We are happy with the work done by the contractor so far on the field. Most of the upgrades on the field were set to be completed by September but he has managed to finish earlier than expected. This is commendable. It cost council about N$2.8 million to fence of the whole sports field and due to financial constraints we had to use razor blade wire.”

Israel further put clarity on the burning issue of usage fees, which were bemoaned by some sport organisers who complained it was unaffordable such as the N$2000 paid by teams per friendly game.

“We took note of public’s concerns and council has reviewed the fees. The maximum a team would pay to be a member is now N$1200 as compared to the earlier fee of N$2000. And in some cases, teams will only be charged N$1000 per day,” explained Israel.

An estimated N$65 million would have been used once the field is fully completed with a 40 000 carrying capacity and is within standards of a stadium, with a fully-fledged VIP area.