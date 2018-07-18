Goagoses to stand trial for frenzied knife killing

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – The woman accused stabbing her live-in boyfriend to death in 2009 will stand trial for the fatal incident.

The accused, Laimi Goagoses, made an appearance on bail in Windhoek Regional Court yesterday, where she was informed she will stand trial for murder.

Goagoses is accused of intentionally killed her boyfriend Horst Radecke on December 23, 2009 by stabbing him 17 times all over his body with three bread knifes.

Making an appearance before Magistrate Elina Nandago, Goagoses was informed that the court is yet to set a date for the start of her trial.

On the day of the incident, the couple were allegedly out for drinking and upon their return home on Tempel Street in Katutura’s Dolam area, an argument erupted.

Police reports at the time stated the couple’s argument turned violent when Radecke started assaulting Goagoses. The reports further indicated Goagoses retaliated by running to the kitchen, grabbed the knives and rushed back to the bedroom where she left Radecke whom she then stabbed 17 times. Radecke bled to death as a result, the state charges.

Police says upon their arrival at the scene on the day of the incident, they found Goagoses on top of Radecke shaking him.

During the bail application, Goagoses testified she could not recall the events that led to her boyfriend’s death. However, she recalled she shook Radecke to ensure that he was still breathing.

The court postponed Goagoses’ case for fixing of a trial date to September 5. Goagoses was warned to make an appearance in court as scheduled or risk a warrant of arrest being issued against her.

Goagoses was represented by local defense attorney Titus Mbaeva, with Menencia Hinda prosecuting for the state.