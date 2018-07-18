Fair to guide pupils on careers

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK – The seventh Katutura Career Fair will guide pupils to choose their careers wisely. The career fair will be hosted at the Habitat Research and Development Centre this Friday.

Initiated by the Young Achievers Empowerment Project, the fair is aimed at introducing pupils to different careers before making their study choices for next year. Fikameni Mathews from Young Achievers says with this career fair, they want to balance what the pupils want or whom they want to become, and what is available for them. “There are already a large numbers of unemployment graduates, and we just want to inform these pupils to look carefully on what they want to study, how they are going to do it, what they are going to focus on and which institutions, for them to choose their career wisely,” says Mathews. He adds that they also want to inform the pupils on what is available for them in terms of employment and universities.

Mathews adds that they have invited up to eleven schools around Katutura. Institutions invited to this year’s fair include the University of Namibia (Unam), Deloitte, Monitronic Success College, International University of Management (IUM), Lingua and NamWater. He says during the career fair, they expect to feed pupils with the right information and to equip them with the right career guidance.

The career fair is hosted in the heart of Katutura since most of the fairs take place on the other side of town, neglecting pupils in Katutura. The event kicks off with an opening ceremony followed by an exhibition session. Professionals from different sectors will be engaging pupils to motivate and share more details about their fields of specialty.