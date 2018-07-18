Eliphas Goseb Primary clinches Erongo tourney…Ebenhaeser takes netball crown

Staff Reporter

USAKOS – Primary schools from the semi desert Erongo Region grilled each other on the football field during the twice-held annual youth football knockout tournament in Usakos, last weekend.

Two primary schools from the town spearheaded by Eliphas Goseb and Erongosig joined by Ebehaeser (Karibib) Karibib Private and Katora from Spitzkoppe as well as Otjimbingwe Primary schools completed the five-team line up.

The cluster decided to stage two football tournaments every year as a fundraising initiative for the two hosts, Erongosig (Usakos) and Ebenhaeser (Karibib) will have tournaments.

Last weekend saw Erongosig hosting the U/15 football and netball tournament at the Hakhaseb stadium, in Usakos and while the football division was played on a knockout basis, the netball discipline was contested in round robin basis.