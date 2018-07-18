De Duine beat Namib High in tense penalty shootout

Staff Reporter

WALVIS BAY – While the 2018 FIFA World Cup has come full circle, football matches continued to go unabated at this year’s FNB Classic Clashes.

Hosts De Duine Secondary School defeated the visiting Namib High 5-4 on penalties after a goalless stalemate in Narraville, Walvis Bay, and last weekend.

The entire first half produced a well-balanced match with both teams playing cautiously as the opening half ended goalless.

After the resumption, the hosts upped their game but it was the visiting Namibia High’s Oubaas Gaeseb, who opened the scoreboard by putting the ball in the back of the net.

However, De Duine clawed their back into the contest and drew level to send the tie into the dreaded penalty shootout (1-1).

The Narraville outfit kept their nerves to clinch the tie while Victoria Mutilifa of De Duine returned the compliment to her team when she was deservedly crowned Aquasplash Hero with Nick Daniels of Namib High claiming the prestigious FNB Classic Clash Man of the Match award.

Nick Daniels: “My team performed very well. We prepared by playing lots of friendly games with Swakopmund Secondary School.

“I would like to thank FNB Namibia and Aquasplash for sponsoring us and for helping young people to come to such an event and play soccer. Thank you for your contribution towards the school and the players as well.”

More football matches will be played on the 21st of this month that sees SI !Gobs welcome Kuisebmond SS lock horns in Omaruru while Ongha and Nehale, Okatana as well as Haudano Secondary schools clash in Ongha and Okatana respectively on the 27th of this month.

The last netball match will be contested this coming weekend between Wennie du Plessis and Gobabis Gymnasium.