Home National Video: Nujoma pays tribute to Theo-Ben Guirirab NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Nujoma pays tribute to Theo-Ben Guirirab July 17, 2018088 tweet Founding father of the nation Sam Nujoma pays tribute to Theo-Ben Guirirab. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NationalVideo: Pohamba pays tribute to Theo-Ben Guirirab FeaturesGurirab optimistic about young MPs Business & FinanceRenewable energy takes centre stageLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here four + = 6 #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 18 ° C 18 ° 18 ° 31% 4.6kmh 0%Wed 14 °Thu 13 °Fri 14 °Sat 21 °Sun 22 ° #TRENDINGSeas’ State psychiatrist report ready July 16, 2018Shivute convicted for N$700,000 fraud July 13, 2018We must protect our own workers July 13, 2018New nursing school opens June 19, 2014Load more 36,604FollowersFollow19,300FollowersFollow