Thrills and spills at Karate National Open Championships…Husselman, Mwiya honoured

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – It was nothing but thrills and spills at Karate-Zen Namibia’s annual National Open Championship held at Rehoboth’s Hermanus van Wyk Memorial Hall on Saturday, which saw an avalanche of highly talented youngsters and senior karatekas keeping spectators on their toes with sizzling moves.

The championship attracted more than 150 karatekas from all Karate-Zen Namibia clubs from all corners of the country, who all converged in Rehoboth to battle it out for top national honour and pride at one of the biggest events on the Namibian sporting calendar.

Starting off with the boys’ junior categories, Elvis Jose Lupandu from Karate Zen Ongwediva scooped gold in Kata and a silver in Kumite in the Under-6/7 boys’ category, while George Ashipala from Karate Zen Khomasdal snatched gold in Kumite and silver in Kata in the same category.

In the Under-8/9 category, Ace Mutelo from Karate Zen Katima Mulilo won gold in Kata, while Jemuel Descande from Karate Zen Rehoboth won gold in Kumite and silver in Kata and Carlos Andima from Karate Zen Khomasdal won silver in Kumite and bronze in Kata.

His stable mate Dantago #Neib taking home two bronze medals in both Kata and Kumite, while Luandre Jansen from Karate Zen Rehoboth managed a bronze in Kumite.

In the boys’ Under-10/11 category, Tileni Ithete from Karate Zen Ongwediva won gold in Kata and bronze in Kumite, with Joaquin Nel from Karate Zen Rehoboth taking home gold in Kumite and bronze Kata while Ptolemy Musunga from Karate Zen Katima clinched silver in Kata and stable mate Zen Mutelo walked away with bronze in Kata.

Kondjashili Shatimwene from Karate Zen Eenhana won silver in Kumite, while Joe Zay McNab from Karate Zen Rehoboth collected a bronze medal in Kumite.

In Under-14/15 category, elite karateka Julio Mwiya won gold in Kata and a silver in Kumite, while Edward Drotsky from Karate Zen Rehoboth won silver in Kata and his stable mate Sanvico Beukes won bronze in both Kata and Kumite.

Still in the same category, elite karateka Presley Mwiya scooped bronze in Kata, while Kevin Theodore won gold in Kumite and Krynauw Weber claimed bronze in Kumite. In the Under16/17 division, elite karateka Phillip Antwerpen won gold in Kata and bronze in Kumite, while William Dias from Karate Zen Rehoboth won silver in Kata and bronze in Kumite.

Lian Sitwala from Karate Zen Katima won bronze Kata, while elite Jamal Simataa clinched gold in Kumite and bronze Kata and Muhuma Mkusa won silver in Kumite.

In the senior category, Michael Nakapandi from Karate Zen Rehoboth won gold in Kata and gold in Kumite, while Stefan van der Merwe won silver in Kata and Jurgen van Wyk won silver in Kumite and bronze in Kata. Mateus Angula from Karate Zen Rehoboth won bronze in Kata. Paul Mwiya and Sergio Duchaine each won bronze in Kumite.

Also during the championship, president of Karate-Zen Namibia Dr Audrin Mathe honoured Shihan Freddy Mwiya and national chief instructor Kyoshi Gert Husselman, when he handed over Certificates of Appreciation to the two gentlemen.

Mathe applauded and recognised Mwiya and Husselman’s tireless contribution and dedication to the continued development of karate in Namibia, saying their commitment continues to accord fresh crops of karatekas an opportunity to come through the ranks and proudly represent Namibia.

Karate Zen Namibia has branches in Katima Mulilo, Rundu, Ongwediwa, Eenhana, Ondangwa, Tsumeb, Windhoek, Rehoboth and Rosh Pinah and remains one of the fastest growing martial arts organisations in Namibia.

(More results from the championship will be published in tomorrow’s edition)