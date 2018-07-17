Rundu CEO’s post up for grabs

John Muyamba

RUNDU – The Rundu Town Council chairperson of the management committee, Annastasia Antonio, confirmed the council will not be extending the current chief executive officer’s term and it is currently being advertised as the current CEO’s term comes to an end on July 31.

Rundu Mayor Verna Sinimbo refused to comment on the matter and referred this reporter to the chairperson of the management committee.

“I can’t comment on that, please speak to the chairperson,” Sinimbo said.

“The position is currently being advertised; the advert is even out today,” said Antonio, who was quick to hang up before this reporter could ask any further questions.

The outgoing CEO, Romanus Haironga has been the town’s executive head since 2007, but fell out of favour with the current management that accused him of maladministration and placed him on suspension for almost a year as from beginning of July last year to May this year. However, no charges were lodged against him and management refused to comment on the matter.

The outgoing CEO, however, says he will not fight to stay as he does not see any need to work with the council’s political leadership, who he says have made life difficult for him.

“I won’t apply for the position, there’s no point in fighting for a position where you are constantly fighting with the council’s management for unreasonable things. To date, I haven’t been called for a disciplinary hearing if I have any misconduct against me,” stressed Haironga.