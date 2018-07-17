Pohamba replaces reed classrooms at rural school

Aron Mushaukwa

KATIMA MULILO – Former president Hifikepunye Pohamba handed over a new classroom block at Ingenda Junior Primary School in the Zambezi Region, constructed from bricks early this year from a donation made by the former Head of State who replaced ramshackle reed classrooms at the school.

Previously, the school had no permanent structure, and learners attended classes in a temporary classroom made of iron roof and walls of reeds. However, following the donation of the former president which he made through the Directorate of Education in the Zambezi Regional Council, the school now has a permanent structure. Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, Pohamba pointed out the provision of education to Namibian children should be a joint effort but should not be left to government alone.

“As such, we as citizens have the responsibility to support government in creating a conducive environment for learning for our children,” said Pohamba who previously donated N$1,4 million for the construction of a hostel at Okanghudi Combined School in Ohangwena and N$658 000 for the construction of classrooms at Kaupumhote Combined among several other philanthropic gestures.

He added it is therefore important that people who are able to offer a helping hand to support government should do so. “It is for this reason that my family and I availed funds for the construction of this new block of new classrooms,” said the philanthropic former president.

The school is situated about 125 kilometres south west of Katima Mulilo in Singalamwe area, 8 kilometres close to the Kamenga border of Zambia and Namibia. The school which starts from Grade 0 to 3 was established in 2016, with the aim of reducing the distance learners had to walk to school. It opened its doors with 79 learners, and now it has 93 learners.

The new block which was constructed at a cost of about N$1 million, consists of three classrooms and a storeroom. Pohamba further called the community of Ingenda to take good care of the new facilities. “It is our hope that this contribution will add value to the education of these young people. I urge all stakeholders including teachers, learners, parents and the community to take good care of these properties so that they can serve the community for many years.”