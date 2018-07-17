Orphanage gets own building

Aron Mushaukwa

KATIMA MULILO – Liseli Orphanage Day Care centre, which takes care of orphans and vulnerable children in Katima Mulilo, received a new operational building last Thursday.

The centre was previously operating from the Charity Faith Mission to which it is affiliated. However, the centre now has an operational building, which was constructed with the funds from the Japanese government at a cost of about N$851,000. The new block consists of two classrooms, two storerooms and ablution facilities.

In his remarks, the Japanese Ambassador to Namibia, Hideaki Harada, said the centre is “a truly good example of cooperative actions taken under the Harambee spirit towards ‘Prosperity for All’, where all stakeholders involved, NPO, private sector and community, work together.”

Speaking at the same event, the Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Doreen Sioka, thanked the Japanese government for the generous donation. She added that the donation would play a pivotal role in the development of children at the centre.

“I commend you for playing your part as a key stakeholder in the education and care for children, and I urge all others to follow the good example you set. We must all do our part to ensure that our children receive the best support and care so that they are ready when they enter pre-primary and later primary school,” said Sioka.

The centre accommodates 25 registered orphans, and 70 others from the surrounding communities, who cannot be accommodated at the centre due to lack of space, also benefit.