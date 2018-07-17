Namport provides sanitary pads to school girls

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz – NamPort, through its social investment fund, last Friday donated 2,000 packs of sanitary pads valued at N$3,000 to the Pebble Foundation.

The foundation had approached NamPort for sponsorship for its charity drive to assist school girls at government schools to have access to sanitary pads.

The donation was handed over to Pebble Foundation project coordinator, Eveline Figueira, at NamPort last Friday. Upon receiving the donation, Figueira expressed appreciation for the philanthropic gesture by NamPort’s social investment fund.

Pebble Foundation is a registered Section 21 Company, whose acts of kindness have the potential to socially uplift the previously disadvantaged. It has embarked on a campaign to provide a year’s supply of sanitary pads to school girls from disadvantaged schools.

“Access to sanitary pads is a significant problem at schools. Research has shown that having a reliable supply of sanitary pads at schools has a positive impact on the self-esteem and performance of the girl child. We are excited to be aligned with NamPort Social Investment Fund, as our ideals go beyond a one-off handover of sanitary pads,” Figueira remarked at the hand-over of the sanitary pads.

She further said they would start a bigger empowerment project with recipient schools in the South, where the recipient schools would eventually become self-sufficient in providing sanitary pads to the girl child at these schools.

“This sponsorship is a stepping stone in the development and empowerment of the girl child in Namibia. Financial awareness, encouraging a culture of saving and promoting entrepreneurial spirit is key to the ideals of the Pebble Foundation and the most empowering gift we want to share with the girl child,” Figueira stated.

She said the distribution of the sanitary ware to schools would see the beginning of a journey of financial literacy initiatives to educate the girl child on the importance of saving. Pebble Foundation will give guidance to the schools to start a sustainable project that would guarantee that they afford to buy the yearly supply of the sanitary ware at these schools, Figueira said. Figueira promised that their project would distribute the sanitary pads in the most efficient way and would ensure they reach the neediest girls in disadvantaged schools in Namibia.