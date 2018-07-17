Namibian bowls team returns home with mixed results

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Namibian Men’s Bowls team ended its campaign in 9th place in the 10 nation test series, hosted by Welsh Bowls, from the 9th to the 14th of this month.

Teams competed in all four disciplines, namely Fours, Triples, Pairs and Singles in a Round Robin format in 2 sections before going into play-offs and semi-finals on a knock-out basis, followed by the final. The tourney kicked off with Pairs and Triples and Namibian Pairs team, represented by the pair of Will Esterhuizen and Cabous Olivier acquitted themselves well winning two games and losing two to end 3rd in their section, thus advancing to the play-offs where they came up against Australia.

It was a hard fought match, which Australia won narrowly by two shots with a final score of 16-14. Australia went on to win Gold, with South Africa taking Silver – leaving Malaysia and Ireland to pick up the peeves for 3rd place.

The Triples team of Steven Peake, Johan Jacobs and debutant Schalk van Wyk did not do well as the trio lost three games while tying one to finish with the wooden spoon in their section with 1 point. Ireland won the Triples with Australia 2nd.

After the Pairs and Triples were wrapped up, the Singles and Fours disciplines started that saw Olivier representing Namibia in the Singles. He won two games and lost two, ending 4th in his section. Ireland won gold with South Africa 2nd while Wales and Australia were joint 3rd. In the Fours, the Namibian quartet of Esterhuizen, Jacobs, Peake and Olivier did very well winning two of their matches against Australia and Ireland and were tied with Wales before losing to Canada to finish 2nd in their section to book a spot in the play-offs where they met the USA.

The Namibians defeated USA 20 – 17 and advanced to the semi-finals where once again faced Australia – losing by the narrowest of margins.

Australia 15, Namibia 14. Ireland beat South Africa 20-4 and Australia went on to beat Ireland in the Finals 14-9. Australia took the gold, Ireland the silver and Namibia and South Africa were joint third.