Nam Big Ram, Sale of the Whites auctions promise to have bidders begging for more

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – This Friday marks the tenth anniversary of the annual Nam Big Ram small stock auction of multiple record holder Piet Coetzee who will also enter the ring with guest sellers on Thursday for his annual “Sale of the Whites” where some of the best white breeds like Brahman, Charolais and Limousins will come under the hammer.

Coetzee has over the years turned his Nam Big Ram auction into a showpiece like none other with only champions’ genetics from his Boer goat, Van Rooy, Damara, Veldmaster and Kalahari Red studs. “On Friday, some of the best breeders from the commercial, upcoming and communal sectors will once again gather at Namboer pens to view for show quality animals,” he observes.

Huge interest has also been expressed for the Sale of the Whites where Coetzee and his wife, Nicolene’s, Benjamen Charolais will compete with the Charolais of Harm and Volker Woortman’s Omatako Charolais while bidding is expected to be fierce for the quality Waterloo Limousins of Hendrik and Johannah van Niekerk. Many eyes will also be on the Marco White Brahmans of Niel du Plooy.

Both auctions will take place at 12:00 and it is expected to be one of the best auctions this year in Windhoek.