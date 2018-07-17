Query: Fake Facebook account bearing the name of the Minister of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development Tjekero Tweya

Response: The Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development would like the public to know the fact that Minister Tjekero Tweya does not have a Facebook account, and the following three of many accounts bearing his name are false and are devoid of any truth

https ://www.facebook. com/tjekero.tweya.52?ref=b r-rs

https://www.facebook.com/tiekero.tweya. 90

https://www.facebook.com/profile. php?id= 0000898356873

These are bogus Facebook accounts falsely created in his name by perpetrators committing cybercrimes. The public is cautioned not to exchange any information nor provide personal details via such Facebook platforms, because the people managing these Facebook pages are fraudsters impersonating the minister. Elijah Mukubonda, Acting PA to Minister/Chief Corporate Communications, Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, E-mail Address: emukubonda@mti.gov.na

The Namibian Police Force hereby would like to respond to an SMS that appeared in The Namibian newspaper dated June 28, 2018, that stated, “We the inmates of the holding cells of Opuwo Police Station are having a problem with one inmate who has TB. This person has infected another inmate who is now out on bail because of the disease, but the sick one is still in custody. He is also suffering from a lack of food because he must eat before he can drink his medication, why can he also not be granted bail because of poor health.”

The Namibian Police Force carried out an investigation on the matter and the findings serves as response to the author as follows:

During May 2018, the Ministry of Health and Social Services held a campaign on TB general checkups with trial awaiting prisoners at Opuwo Police Station. During the campaign two inmates were diagnosed with two different types of TB infectious diseases (contagious and non contagious)

One of the inmates who tested positive for TB that is contagious was hospitalised from May 16 to June 1, 2018, upon his discharge from the hospital, he was granted bail as per doctor’s recommendation regarding his ill health and he was released from the cells.

The other inmates who tested positive on TB, which is non contagious was hospitalised from April 17 to May 3, 2018. He was not granted bail and was remanded in police custody.

On the issue of feeding, all inmates within police holding cells are being fed as per international feeding requirements and the sick ones are being fed as per doctors prescribed diet on a specified time. Family members are also not deprived the opportunity to bring food to trial awaiting inmates.

When it comes to granting of bail to accused, uniform police officers are not involved in the process, only an investigator who can recommend bail depending on the nature and seriousness of the case. It is however the duty of the prosecutor to consider whether bail should be granted or opposed. Additionally, accused persons are entitled to bail application.

Formal bail application can be made by those that are in custody and or their legal representatives.

We appreciate the author’s concern allowing us not to only give feedback but to inform and educate many on the subject matter.