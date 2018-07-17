Charges against CCG ‘provisionally withdrawn’ – Police

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The case of six suspects recently arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit high treason or incitement to public violence and obstruction of the police officers in the execution of their duties was “provisionally withdrawn” at Katima Mulilo to allow police ample time to investigate the matter.

The suspects are; Edwin Samati, Crispin Kakula, Event Linyando, Aldrin Mahulilo, Braster Kakula and Thomas Mulonga who were released by the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court a week ago.

Their ages range from 34 to 46.

Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi, from the Police Public Relations Division said the suspected high treason case against the pro-secessionist so-called Caprivi Concerned Group (CCG) was only provisionally withdrawn “to allow sufficient time for the matter to be investigated without unnecessarily impeding on the rights of the accused persons.”

“The Namibian Police Force, as the custodians of law and order wishes to discourage members of the public not to associate themselves with any unlawful activities in general and in this regard.

The police wish to assure the public that we will not relent in carrying out our mandate of maintaining law and order and the preservation of the internal security of the Republic of Namibia,” further stated Shikwambi.

Deputy Commissioner Evans Simasiku could be contacted on the mobile number, 0811 48 2143 for more information on this sensitive criminal inquiry.