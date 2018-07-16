Tweyapo Fishing donates 100 mattresses to Etalaleko

Selma Shipweya-Tomas

OKAHAO – Etalaleko Secondary School in the Omusati Region last week received 100 mattresses for their boarding learners who are reported to have been sleeping on the floor.

‘’I was informed that the school is in dire need of mattresses as some of the learners were literally sleeping on the floor,” Tweyapo Fishing Investment Director Johan van Zyl, whose company made the donation, said during the handover ceremony.

The donation to the school is valued at N$50 000.

The principal at the school, Mbekele Shivute, refused to shed light on the matter of the children sleeping on the floor.

Van Zyl said as part of its social corporate responsibility, the company has since 2010, when it was accorded fishing rights, pledged to support the needy communities to complement government’s efforts to achieve Vision 2030 and now the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP).

“The donation by Tweyapo today bears an eloquent testimony to the uniting commitment of the shareholders to uphold that desire,” van Zyl remarked.

Okahao Constituency Councillor Leonard Shikulo in his statement applauded Tweyapo for the generous donation to the school.

Shikulo said the donation created a conducive environment for the learners to excel in their studies and will in the long run contribute to alleviating poverty, reduce income disparities and enhance economic emancipation.

He urged the learners to inculcate a sense of ownership, thus guard against vandalism against the mattresses.

“Do away with the notion that ‘it is government’s property’ – safeguard the facilities at your disposal including the donated mattresses,” said Shikulo.

Shikulo further urged the learners to make Tweyapo proud by passing with flying colours.

* Selma Shipweya-Tomas is an Information Officer for MICT based in Omusati Region.