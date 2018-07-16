Rapper Kanibal drops album for free

Strauss Lunyangwe

WINDHOEK – In a world where artists release albums to make a major impact in the industry with sales, Shilongo Ashipala well known as Kanibal, has done quite the opposite.

The multi-talented artist, now managed by Blackwidow Music Entertainment, has dropped a free album titled Rebirth after a four-year hiatus from the music scene. Since its release online two weeks ago it had by yesterday already been downloaded 6233. Whether the rapper, producer is following in the footsteps of American rapper, Chance The Rapper or not, as he makes money through touring and selling merchandise, it is evident that he has hit the nail on the head. But for him it is about popularising self for bookings for a price that he wants. Most Hip Hop heads have heaped praised of the album with it garnering 1267 downloads in its first day of release.

The music producer spent a better part of 2017 in a rehabilitation facility battling substance addiction. Kanibal took time off to get back on track and focus on what he loves the most, music. “I made a conscious decision last year to book myself into a rehab facility, which has given me the right tools to manage it,” he confesses. The counts the album have been downloaded has caught the former Black Market head honcho by surprise, but was fully aware of the great music he could still belt out. “I am very grateful for the attention that I’m getting and the bookings which are coming through. Once I heard the number of times the album was downloaded, I prayed and thanked God,” he points out.

The album embodies a fine work of art which touches on topics including SME Bank, poems made to his son, his relationship with his baby mama, how he dealt with his addiction and some fun songs. Kanibal also informs that he will be dropping a second album in November, which will be available for sale, a second edition to Rebirth with a different title.