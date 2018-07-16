MTC’s network expansion reaches Etosha

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – In its quest to expand network territorial footprint and bring about 100 percent population network coverage, MTC through its billion-dollar project, the 081Every1, has erected and commissioned the Engoshi network site in the Etosha National Park. The site is equipped with both 2G and 3G technology.

“The tourism sector is a substantial contributor to the country’s GDP, and the Etosha National Park is one of the most preferred and visited tourist destinations by both local excursionists and foreign holidaymakers. And with the availability of improved telecommunications connectivity, visitors will have no excuse not to visit the country’s biggest national park,” commented Tim Ekandjo, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs officer.

Furthering the network rollout, the company has also last week commissioned two new sites, namely, the Grootfontein Army Base site, which is equipped with both 2G, 3G and 4G capabilities, and the Walterbill Board site in Windhoek, Southern Industrial, furnished with 3G and 4G LTE technologies.

Upon completion of the 081Every1 project, Namibia is expected to be one, if not the only country to have a complete population network coverage in the region. This complements the country’s plan and vision of inclusivity.