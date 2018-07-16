JUST IN: No immediate plans to tax informal economy – Schlettwein

Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein has dismissed rumours that the ministry was working on new measures to tax the country’s informal sector. The minister said there are no intentions to tax the informal economy – at least not during the current economic challenges facing the country. He said the fliers on taxing the informal economy, which have been doing rounds in recent weeks and to which the rumour seems to originate from, were compiled for information only, and at the request of the informal sector, which wanted to learn about how the country’s tax system works.