Gecko delivers on Olukupa clinic promise

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – Gecko Africa Group of Companies has honoured the commitment made by its chairman Kobus Smith in late 2016 to build a clinic for the impoverished community of Olukupa, who are situated in the pastoral remote side of Oshikoto Region.

The community previously had no access to health care facilities due to its disadvantageous geographical location.

The facility, which was constructed to the tune of N$1.5 million, was last week officially handed over to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, although it is not functional yet because it does not have the needed medical equipment.

The facility consists of a reception, three examination rooms each fitted with a bed, desk and chair, as well as a storage room and a medical staff house.

The onus is now on the health ministry to equip the clinic and provide human capital.

New Era previously reported that Smith made the pledge to the Ministry of Mines and Energy in 2016 at Olukupa, during the handover of a hostel facility to Olukupa Combined School by the same company.

“It was at that time that Smith noticed that there was a lack of services in the community, especially in terms of health care, and that’s when he pledged to build a clinic for the community. Apart from the clinic, we also drilled a borehole which is solar powered, and erected two water tanks to supply water to the school, hostel and the clinic,” revealed Gecko Africa Group of Companies CEO Mike Gibson, in an interview.

In addition, Gibson said the clinic is powered by solar whereby medical equipment can be connected as well as provide lighting to the staff houses too.

The provision of services to Olukupa community was a result of the Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy and school patron Kornelia Shilunga, who lobbied for assistance from various stakeholders.