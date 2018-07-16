FNB employee gets N$60 000 bail

Victoria Kaapanda

OSHAKATI – First National Bank (FNB) Oshakati branch employee George Shivute, 29, was on Friday granted bail of N$60 000 in a matter implicating him in a theft of N$800 000 at the bank.

Although the State objected to bail being granted, citing the seriousness of the matter and fear to abscond or interfere in ongoing investigations, Shivute’s defence lawyer Maria Amupolo convinced the court to release her client on bail.

The state had also argued that granting bail was not in the interest of the administration of justice.

As part of his bail conditions, Magistrate Liwena Walter Makapi of Oshakati Magistrate’s Court ordered Shivute not to visit any FNB premises and that he should not interfere with the investigations. He must report himself to the Oshakati police station every Monday between 08h00 and 05h00, the court further ruled.

Shivute, who worked at the bank as ATM custodian, has been with FNB for 11 years.

He was arrested on June 26, this year and charged with theft and attempting to obstruct the course of justice. The case was remanded to September 10 for further police investigations.

The prosecution alleges that Shivute was tasked to load N$800 000 into an ATM machine, but stole the money instead. It is alleged he switched off the CCTV cameras kept in a ATM room. .

Shivute denied tampering with the camera, despite evidence of a camera footage seen by the investigating officer.

During Shivute’s bail hearing last week Wednesday, he stated that he was not aware of the crime he is accused of, and he could not remember being handed such amount of money as he works with a lot of money on daily basis.