Suspects freed for lack of evidence

Aron Mushaukwa

KATIMA MULILO – Six suspected members of the pro-secessionist Caprivi Concerned Group (CCG) who were arrested over the weekend and later charged with sedition, refusing to obey police orders not to gather and incitement of public violence were all released late in the afternoon yesterday after the State withdrew charges against them due to lack of evidence.

The six – Edwin Samati, Crispin Kakula, Event Linyando, Aldrin Mahulilo, Braster Kakula and Thomas Mulonga – all walked out of the holding cells as free men less than 48 hours after they were denied bail when they made a brief appearance in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Police sources who spoke to New Era revealed the State did not have enough evidence when police arrested the group at Liselo on Sunday, some 10 kilometres outside Katima Mulilo, after they attempted to hold a public meeting.

Police believed the agenda of the meeting was to organise and mobilise people who allegedly still harbour ideas to secede Zambezi Region from Namibia.

However, it has now come to light that the police could not gather substantial evidence to prove that the group indeed wanted to discuss issues pertaining to secessionism.

Even though it is an open secret that the group have been complaining that government has been ignoring their request to have political dialogue with the banned UDP and its ageing leader Mishake Muyongo who fled to Botswana and eventually Denmark, for now they walk free.