Star of the Week: Muesee Kazapua

Our Star of the Week is the Mayor of the City of Windhoek, Muesee Kazapua who recently announced the City of Windhoek has decided to write-off N$191 million municipal debts owed by senior citizens and other vulnerable members of community. The City of Windhoek is owed N$642 million by residents and businesses of which N$191 million is owed by pensioners. The debt relief will go a long way to alleviate poverty and hunger as the money saved by the pensioners could be used for other essential services such as procuring nutritious food, paying for medical and other services. This gesture is also aligned to the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) a widely commended concept initiated by government to ensure economic and social inclusivity of all Namibians.