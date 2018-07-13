‘Salute’ nominated for AMVCA

Staff Reporter

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation Trust’s Salute has been nominated for the 6th Annual Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs). Nigerian comedian, Bovi, and Ghanaian actor, Joselyn Dumas, made the announcement for the 2018 edition last Saturday on Africa Magic channel on DStv and GOTv respectively. Salute has been nominated under the category Best Movie Southern Africa alongside Descent by Awal Abdulfatai, The road to sunrise by Shemu Joyah, Jomako Black Democracy by Abraham Kabwe and Nyasaland by Joyce Mhango Chavula. This year’s nominees list is a very competitive one. The award has been scheduled for September 1.

Film producer and director, Philippe Talavera says “it is a great honour to be nominated alongside award-winner film-maker Joyce Mhango Chavula from Malawi; award-winner film-maker Shemu Joyah (also from Malawi, the film in selection The road to sunsire also won the special recognition award for a narrative feature film at its American premiere at Silicon Valley African Film Festival and renown Nigerian director Awal Abdulfatai (his film Descent was produced in South Africa). A nomination for Best Film Southern Africa is a win for all: it indeed show the commitment and hard work everybody put in the production, from script-writing to post-production.’ The film Salute! was written with inmates at the Windhoek correctional facility, where it was also shot. It was the result of a year-long project in facilities. Carlito (Adriano Visagie, winner Best Male Actor in a Theatre Play, NTFA 2017) is a young Namibian man who is sentenced to five years imprisonment because of fraud. Nothing can prepare him for his new life in custody. Naïve, he gets lured in the group of The General (Monray Garoeb), a dangerous criminal who rules over his cell. Talavera further explains ‘the gang culture in jail was born in South Africa. It reached Namibia as far back as in the 1980s. While some elements are common between Namibia and South Africa, this film is a Namibian story, written with Namibians for Namibians.’

In line with its recent award nomination, ‘salute!’ will tour to the North, Ongwediva July 31 to August 1, Oshakati August 2, Rundu August 29 and Grootfontein August 30 – venues to be announced soon. Additionally a screening will also take place in Windhoek at the FNCC on August 15 at 6pm. Please note parental guidance: no children under the age of 16 will be admitted (nudity, sex and strong language) This production is an all-Namibian star production, also starring Odile Muller (winner Best Female Actor in a Film, NTFA 2017), Dawie Engelbrecht (winner Best Male Actor in a Film at the NTFA 2014), David Ndjavera (winner Best Male Actor in a Theatre Production, NTFA 2012), Desmond Kamerika, Sakanombo Kasoma, Jeremiah Jeremiah, Dennis !Kharuchab and Bruno Caldeira.