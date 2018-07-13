Recovering Nyambe sets sights on next season … relishing Championship challenge

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – After enduring a horrific injury-ridden 2017/18 season, British-based Namibian international defender Ryan Nyambe, who plies his trade for English Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers, has strongly bounced back from a hamstring injury and has now set his sights on next season.

The 20-year-old youngster, who last season made 35 appearances in all competitions for Rovers, missed the last couple of months of the season after picking up a hamstring injury against Blackpool in March.

According to a string of articles on the club’s website Rovers.co.uk, the injury led to Nyambe missing out on crucial matches but fortunately managed to start the final game of the season against Oxford in front of nearly 28,000 at Ewood Park.

Speaking to Rovers.co.uk, the strongly-built right back said: “I’m very pleased with my season overall and especially happy to return back fit for the last game of the season. I timed it well and it was great to get a game on the final day. I was really keen to get back involved. I came back a couple of weeks earlier than expected and once I got back training I was determined to get back in the team and play a part in what was a momentous occasion.”

Nyambe further reflected: “I feel very privileged to be amongst the boys and to have played my part, especially after coming through the ranks and through the youth sides here. I’m very proud and it was great to enjoy the occasion with the fans. I can’t wait for the start of next season now and to test myself again in the Championship. It’s a great achievement and credit has to be given to everyone involved, including the gaffer and the staff,” added Nyambe as he reflected on the performance of last season.

The Namibian made his Rovers academy debut in the 2014/15 season. He progressed through the academy system and into the development squad.

He was included on the bench in two first team games during the 2014/15 season and was awarded a three-year professional contract in July 2015, and in August that same year he made his debut for the first team in the Football League Cup against Shrewsbury Town. – Additional info: Rovers.co.uk