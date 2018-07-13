Crown Build It takes football to the north

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Staying true to its drive of taking the beautiful game of football to the people, the Namibia Football Association (NFA) and hardware giants Crown Build It Namibia this week announced a youth development partnership that will see an U/13 Seven-a-side tourney in the Northern part of the country, which will eventually spread out to other parts of the country as well.

The first phase of the initiative was completed last year when a one-day soccer tournament for 16 Windhoek primary schools was held at the NFA technical centre in March.

Tobias Hainyeko Primary School was crowned the overall winners of the tournament and received makeover materials worth N$ 20 000, courtesy of Crown Build It Namibia. The initiative has now branched out to the Oshana Region where 16 schools are expected to take part in a seven-a-side tournament exclusively for under-13 players of all sexes.

The northern edition of the tournament starts this weekend, Saturday, July 14, with the opening ceremony slated for Oshana Hardware at 07h00 tomorrow morning, followed by a parade to Eluwa Special School where the action will kick off as from 08h00.

In addition to guaranteed shopping vouchers worth N$5000 for their school, the winning team will also receive a soccer kit with a trophy.

The runner-ups will receive N$2000 respectively while the school hosting the tournament bargains N$3000 and the Player of the Tournament walks away with N$1000 in cash. Oshakati and Ondangwa are scheduled to host the next Build It tournaments in the near future.

The participating schools are: Charles Anderson C. S; Shapwa P. S; Oikango C. S; Shinime P. S; Oshihenge C. S; Ondelekelama P. S; Eluwa Special School; International P. S; Liberty Heritage P S; Hashiyana C. S; Eheke P. S; Kleine Kuppe P S; Golden Maggy P. S; Oshakati-West P. S; Enguwantale C. S and Mauritz Devenish P. S.