Big guns to grace the 081Every1Fest

Pinehas Nakaziko

A never seen before ensemble of African and Namibian superstars are set to headline the Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) 081Every1Fest, taking place at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on August 11.

This is a one of kind music festival in celebration of MTC 100% population coverage, aiming at attracting up to 15 000 music lovers, with tickets at only N$ 25.

The 081EveryFest will be one the biggest music celebrations ever seen in Namibia, featuring a star-studded line up such as 2018 BET winner, Davido from Nigeria, Runtown, another of Africa’s best, Heavy K and Busiswa from South Africa. Also in the mix is Zimbabwean performer, Jah Prayzah, to complete the quartet of African representation. Locally, multi awards winner, Gazza, Namibia Annual Music Awards [NAMAs] 2018 Male Artist of the Year, Kalux, the spirited and lively Oteya, the rhythmic 2018 NAMAs Best Hip Hop winner, KP Illest, feisty Sally aka “Boss Madam”, velvet-voiced Adora, the incredible trio of PDK, DJ sensations Afroberries and 4×4 Too Much Power, are all in the line up to give Namibians a memorable show.

Public members in addition to buying a concert ticket may also buy an additional ticket called the “donation ticket” from Webtickets at any Pick n Pay outlets, if they wish to donate to a charitable cause. Tickets will be available at Web Tickets at any Pick n Pay outlet or online at www.webtickets.com.na and one person will be limited to ten tickets only at a time. No tickets will be sold at the concert venue.

Apart from MTC, the 081EVERY1Fest is supported by the following partners and they are; Air Namibia, Standard Bank in the gold category, The Namibian, BPI technologies, NDTC, CSS Tactical Security Namibia, Mpepo Time Link, Otesa Civil Engineering, Worldmaster, Sure Ritz Travel and My Namibia My Pride, without whom this celebration would not have been possible.