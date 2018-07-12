Home Regions Khomas Video: City pensioners react to debt write-off RegionsKhomasNEW ERA VIDEO Video: City pensioners react to debt write-off July 12, 201800 tweet City pensioners react to water and electricity debt write-off from City of Windhoek. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR DevelopmentVideo: City fathers visit Geingob Business & FinanceNTB and Windhoek sign MoU on tourism promotion National‘Implement urban transport master plan’LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here × 1 = 3 #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 18.6 ° C 19 ° 18 ° 39% 3.6kmh 0%Fri 17 °Sat 13 °Sun 14 °Mon 18 °Tue 18 ° #TRENDINGRundu cop demoted over massacre July 9, 2018Shilongo on the move in the Kingdom of the Pharaohs ... July 5, 2018Creating a virtuous cycle of growth with The Social July 10, 2018Man steals nearly N$300, 000 from grandfather July 2, 2018Load more 36,604FollowersFollow19,300FollowersFollow