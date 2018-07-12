Rock & Rut X-Country Cycling Series come full circle

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Rock and Rut Nedbank cross country series known as the XC came full circle with the final instalment at the IJG trails, play pit in Kleine Kuppe, east of Windhoek, last weekend.

The Rock and Rut XC4 Series proved very successful ending off the cross-country races on a particularly high note.

Xavier Papo claimed 1st place in the Elite Men’s category while Michelle Vorster, emerged victorious in the Elite Women’s category. Christo Swartz was placed 1st in the Sub veteran men’s category with Jeanne Heunis taking the podium in the Sub veteran women’s division.

Youngsters brought their best to the race with Alex Miller in 1st spot in the Junior men (17-18) while Cindy Rowland finished 1st in the Junior Women’s race.

U16 boys’ category saw Justin Vosloo finish 1st, and Monique du Plessis winning the U16 girls category. Nathan Chase won the U10 boys category and Rosemarie Thiel, claimed top honours in the U10 girls category.

Exactly 25-years ago, the Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club was founded and the XC series have been part and parcel of the club’s activities since its inception. With prize money at stake and the opportunity to refine and master your trail biking techniques, the added sense of belonging to a big community of avid cycling fans has been an added bonus to the 2018 series participants.

This exciting mountain bike series includes participation from boys and girls, 10 years of age and younger and grand master men and women 60 years of age and older with the men and women competing in junior men and women, veteran men and women, master men and women and elite categories.

The XC series is the only cross-country event in Namibia, it is unique in the sense that each series consist of short and ‘explosive’ races typically done in laps with exciting racing taking place in each category.

The aim of the XC series is to collect points over a series of 5 races wherein skills can be improved and cyclists can grow in the cycling community. The series takes place on an annual basis, and is highly anticipated in the cycling community.

Pro cyclists like Michelle Vorster, Xavier Pabo, Alex Miller and Tristan de Lange have all grown through the ranks to achieve international prestige.

The Mountain bike club also promotes social rides for beginners, intermediate and advanced cyclists on a weekly basis.

The primary objective of the Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club is to provide a club for mountain bikers and to promote and encourage mountain biking as a sport in Namibia.

Cycling continues to grow in Namibia, year on year. Nedbank Namibia has been at the forefront of developing cycling in Namibia and partnering with mountain bike clubs like Rock and Rut, has allowed the bank to ensure continuous racing and cycling events taking place all year round, which in turn adds to the competitiveness of the sport and increases participation.

With Nedbank’s premium cycling event slated for the end of the year, the Desert Dash has become the ultimate bucket list cycling gathering nationally and internationally. Full series race results can be obtained from: www.raceday.events