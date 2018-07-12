Competition intensifies in Regional Volleyball League …round up on last weekend’s matches

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) League is in full swing as teams in the Central, Kavango, Far North, Erongo and Zambezi regions battle it out for supremacy which saw teams demonstrate their desire to be crowned champions in their respective leagues, in last weekend’s action.

Central Volleyball League (CVL)

The pace was lifted in the CVL as the season nears its end. In the female category, Rivals Volleyball Club leads the log followed by Namibia Defence Force (NDF), Khomas NamPol and Deutscher Turn-und Sportverein (DTS) that are all tied.

In the male category, Khomas NamPol is top of the log, followed by NamPower with NDF and 21BDE edging closer. The weekend highlighted a titanic clash between the top two teams Khomas NamPol and NamPower with the latter emerging victorious as they defeated long term champion Khomas NamPol 3-2.

Kavango Volleyball Association (KVA)

The KVA League saw teams pick up speed in the second round. In the male category, the reigning champions, Rundu Volleyball Club are few points ahead with University of Namibia (UNAM) Vipers closing in as serious title contenders. UNAM Vipers seats atop the table in the female category as well.

Far Northern Volleyball Association (FNVA)

Things look set in the FNVA league. In the women’s division defending champions, Oshana NamPol top the table and have been crowned Far Northern Volleyball champions with a game in hand.

2015 champions, Six Stars are in top form after going on a nine game unbeaten run in the men’s division. They stand a good chance of being crowned champions in this particular division.

Erongo Volleyball Association (EVA)

In the Erongo League, teams still have a chance of making it into the top two teams in both divisions, but as it stands, Erongo NamPol tops the log table followed by the Namibian Navy A and Walvis Bay Municipality in the men’s division. Namibian Navy, Swakopmund Volleyball Club and Walvis Bay Municipality are the top three teams in the women’s division.

Zambezi Volleyball Association (ZVA)

Two teams, UNAM Katima Mulilo Campus and Hippo, are currently sitting atop the ZVA men’s league. There is no women’s division in this league.

More matches are slated to take place this month and the two top teams from both the male and female divisions from all five regional associations qualifies for the Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation Cup, later this year.

The tourney sees 24 teams compete for the national title. Here are the log standings from the regional leagues: