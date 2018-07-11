Suiderlig, PK de Villiers victorious in FNB Classics …Cattle Country brace for epic netball clashes this weekend

Staff Reporter

KEETMANSHOOP/MARIENTAL – Suiderlig Secondary School defeated cross town rivals JA Nel Secondary by 2 goals to 1 in a nail biting football match at Keetmanshoop, while the visiting PK de Villiers Secondary saw off Mariental High by 40 points to 21 in the rugby discipline in Mariental, last weekend.

On Friday, Suiderlig confronted bitter rivals JA Nel and came out tops in their Southern FNB Classic Clashes tie in the Hardap Region in front of a bumper crowd.

Hosts JA Nel, took an early lead when Zidane Muharukua scored a brilliant goal but Suiderlig Secondary School came back well prepared in the 2nd half with Franklin Witbooi and Ernst Kooitjie netting a goal apiece to put the Tseiblaagte outfit in the driving seat and on course for a well-deserved victory.

Ernst Kooitjie was voted FNB Man of the Match for scoring the winning goal, while Lombolrni Romeloa of JA Nel was crowned Aquasplash Hero.

Once again, hosts Mariental High School rugby team scored first and led by 7 points without a reply before the visiting PK de Villiers from Keetmanshoop replied with determination – scoring try after try to win the match comfortably.

FNB Classic Clash Man of the Match award went to Neville Afrikaner of Mariental High School while Catherine Saal retrurned the compliment to her school mate when she was named Aquasplash Hero.

A delighted Salmon Medusalem of Mariental High School said his team performed quite well especially in the 2nd half. “At the start we weren’t in the game but after the second half, we showed that we could have won the game. Our tempo, however, started a bit late but I am happy with my team.” The clash between Walvis Bay Private High School (WBPHS) and High School Technical (HTS) was scrapped off from the menu for this year.

More FNB Classic matches will be played this coming weekend, where the football disciplines sees De Duine and Namib High School confront each other on Friday in Walvis Bay.

Elsewhere in the cattle country, Wennie du Plessis will lock horns with neighbours Gobabis Gymnasium on the netball court on the 18th of this month in Gobabis.