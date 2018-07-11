Jiangxi cements ties with Oshana

Nuusita Ashipala

OSHAKATI – A delegation from Jiangxi Province in China is on a visit to Oshana Region to strengthen bilateral relations aimed at fostering economic cooperation between the two regional governments.

The relations agreement between the two were signed two years ago.

The Jiangxi delegation is led by the Deputy General Director of Foreign Affairs and Overseas Chinese Affairs, Huang Jiawen.

Huang informed the Oshana Regional Council on Tuesday that the cooperation seeks to enhance political trust and further develop culture, tourism and the media as a means to consolidate relations between residents of Jiangxi and Oshana.

Huang said Jiangxi as part of its ties with Oshana plans to set up a solar power plant in the region in the near future.

It will also fully sponsor five scholarships to Jiangxi for five students from the region in the 2018/2019 academic year.

“These scholarships will help to enhance the existing friendship and in the future [the holders] also serve as friendship ambassadors to Jiangxi,” Huang said.

Governor of Oshana Region Clemens Kashuupulwa was optimistic the cooperation will grow immensely for the benefit of the two.

He said the bilateral cooperation was established to foster economic cooperation and mutual exchange programmes in order to develop Oshana and Jiangxi in education, culture and socio-economic development.

The cooperation furthermore seeks to develop areas of education, agriculture, energy, health, information and communication technology, and business development for the youth.

The governor extended a word of appreciation to the Jiangxi delegation for their keen interest to support education in the region and the Namibian child in particular.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Oshana Region has also been offered a fully paid trip to attend the fifth International Green Exposition in Jiangxi.