Heart Foundation benefits 400 OVCs

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK – Up to 400 vulnerable kids from the Hope Initiatives Namibia, in the Kilimanjaro informal settlement in Windhoek has benefited from the winter charity drive hosted by the Patty’s Heart Foundation last Saturday. The Foundation spent the day with the kids, preparing breakfast and lunch for them, while the beneficiaries were enjoying themselves on the jumping castle. Apart from that, children were given blankets and winter clothes and different food supplies for the future. Patty’s Heart Foundation (PHF) is a community outreach organisation in honour of President Hage Geingob’s first wife, the late Priscilla ‘Auntie Patty’ ‘Meme Niilonga’ Geingos through food and clothing drives and other support initiatives. Its mandate is to identify the critical needs of existing orphanages and schools and to then assist them by procuring and delivering the basic resources they require, thereby strengthening their ability to serve their communities.

The aim is to expand services to all 14 regions of the country by establishing soup kitchens, food trucks and community/library resource centres to meet the needs of the people.