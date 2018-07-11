Final remand for N$245,000 drug case

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – An Angolan national who stands accused of drug possession will remain in custody while the police finalise investigations into the case.

Kula Lourenco, 52, has been in custody for almost five months following his arrest in February at Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) after he was found in possession of cocaine valued at N$245,000 in his rectum.

Lourenco has not been released on bail as the State strongly opposes the notion of him being released on bail citing that he is high flight risk who could abscond to his native country and not stand trial.

Making an appearance before Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni in the Katutura court, Lourenco was informed investigations were not yet complete and he would remain in custody.

Prosecutor Victoria Thompson said the State is yet to attain lab results and a final remand will be appropriate as the matter was previously postponed to enable the investigator to obtain the results.

The delay in finalising investigations prompted the court to order a final remand.

Lourenco faces a charge of drug possession after the police found foreign substances believed to be cocaine in his rectum. Lourenco is a suspected drug smuggler who was in the process of transporting the drugs via Johannesburg from Sao Paulo, Brazil to Hosea Kutako International Airport, Windhoek when he got caught.

Following an examination at Katutura State Hospital, Lourenco was found with 70 plastic coated oval capsules containing the cocaine in his digestive system. According to the police the plastic-coated capsules contained cocaine for concealment from the authorities. The cocaine found wrapped in his rectum is estimated to have a street value of N$245,000.

Lourenco is scheduled to make an appearance in court on August 30 after the court postponed his case for further police investigations.

Lourenco will remain in detention at the Katutura police station.