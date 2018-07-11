‘Caprivi’ pro-secessionist activists denied bail

Aron Mushaukwa

KATIMA MULILO – Six members of the pro-secessionist Caprivi Concerned Group (CCG) were denied bail when they made a brief appearance in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The six are Edwin Samati, Chrispin Kakula, Event Linyando, Aldrin Mahulilo, Braster Kakula and Thomas Mulonga.

They are believed to be the ringleaders of the little-known CCG and were arrested on Sunday at Liselo, some 10 kilometres outside Katima Mulilo, after they attempted to hold a public meeting at that area.

They are all facing three charges of sedition, refusing to obey lawful orders not to gather, and incitement of public violence. The state opposed bail to be granted for the accused due to the seriousness of the charges they are facing. The state is also of the view if the six are released on bail they will interfere with ongoing police investigations.

Three of the accused – Kakula, Mulonga and Linyando – indicated that they will apply for state-sponsored legal aid. Samati and Mahulilo said they will hire private lawyers, while Braster Kakula said he will conduct his own defence. The case was postponed to the 20th of September to allow room for further investigations and for the three to apply for legal representation. Magistrate Boyd Namushinga presided, while Esther Japheth appeared for the state.

Attempts to secede the then Caprivi Region, now called Zambezi, started with a failed armed rebellion on August 2, 1999, that targeted a military base and a state radio station at Katima Mulilo. Mishake Muyongo, a Namibian politician currently exiled in Denmark who at one stage led the main opposition party DTA, is the mastermind behind the attempt to secede the Zambezi from Namibia.