SBS calls for registration during roadshow and open days

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Southern Business School (SBS) Namibia is making enrolling and registration for tertiary education in Namibia easier. It is not always easy to register as a student. The Institution realises there may be logistical constraints to students registering in person, especially if registration only takes place in Windhoek. Prospective students around Namibia, not just in the capital Windhoek will be able to register for their tertiary education course of their choice in locations around the country. There will also be four Open Days at the SBS Namibia offices in Windhoek and at the new branch in Ongwediva in the north of Namibia.

The road show commences on July 28, in Rundu at the Omashare River Lodge from 09h00 till 19h00 in the evening. Going on to Otjiwarongo at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Centre, July 30, and registrations take place from 09h00 till 19h00 in the evening. It continues in Walvis Bay on August 1, at the Protea Hotel (Town Centre) from 09h00 till 19h00 in the evening. Finishing in Keetmanshoop on August 3, 2018 at Central Hotel, with its last and final stop for registration opportunity.

The four Open Days for registration in the capital, Windhoek and in the north at Ongwediva will take place on the following Saturdays, July 14, July 21, July 28 and, August 4th. Each of these four dates welcomes prospective students and anyone with questions from 09:00 am to 13:00 pm

As a distance education institution, SBS realises that a lot of the (potential) students are professionals with full-time jobs and getting away to register during the week is not always easy due to other commitments. Our trained staff is here to help you in person. The staff can assist in helping to find out more about SBS, its courses and qualifications. You can meet the team, or if you just want to come and pick up your study material or make payments, it can all be arranged. Any general enquiries will also be handled on these days. Southern Business School Namibia provides opportunities for people to study at their own pace, at their own convenience, ensuring it fits in with their lifestyle. Providing affordable access to recognised qualifications for students and people who want to improve themselves and qualify for that sought-after promotion or pay grade increase. There has been a major upswing in people enrolling in distance education as they see the possibilities for themselves and it enabling them to reach their full potential. Students that register during the Roadshow will also be able to collect their study materials. “The Southern Business School Namibia Roadshow provides the perfect solution for students to register with us,” said Albin Jacobs, Director of SBS Namibia. Continuing; “Registration could not be easier and with it the students have access to high-calibre academic professionals and education.”