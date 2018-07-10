Omatako Expo exceeds expectations

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The second edition of the Omatako Expo exceeded all expectations as livestock breeders from especially the Otjozondjupa Region competed for six days in a highly entertaining environment on farm Okanjira, 39 km east of Okahandja.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, officially opened the glamorous chacatersied by a week full of entertainment, competitions and loads of fun. One of the organisers and a top Van Rooy breeder, Tjivii Tjombe, says the event was established to promote local businesses, initiatives and the marketing of ideas in the Omatako Constituency. “We are really satisfied with what we have achieved in only two years of our expo. Support is just tremendous, and especially the small stock section saw fierce competition and animals of an absolute immaculate standard,” he observed.

The Van Rooy breed ewe was exhibited by Mbaroro Katjiuanjo while the reserved champion elonged to Ebson Tjiho. Katjiuanjo’s ram also walked off as champion while the reserved champion belonged to Tjombe. Katjiuanjo’s Boer goat ram walked off with the honours in its category, while Kandari Gaeb reigned supreme in the cattle sector with his immaculate Simbras.