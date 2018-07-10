IUM, UNDP cement ties in research

Albertina Nakale

WINDHOEK – The International University of Management (IUM) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed an MoU to establish long-term cooperation focusing on the provision of evidence-based policymaking as well as building capacity at the university to undertake relevant research in the area of sustainable development.

IUM acting vice-chancellor Professor Kingo Mchombu during the signing said the idea of the MoU was first mooted last year when it became evident both parties had many areas of mutual interest but there was no formal agreement for cooperation between them.

The expected key outcomes of the MoU will include evidence-based research and analytical ‘peer reviewed’ products or papers; paper contributions to, and participation in the national processes for SDG reporting; organization (by co-hosting) of events such as conferences, dialogues, round tables and workshops on critical issues that focus on the social, economic and environmental dimensions of development; and contributions to the National Human Development Report, and other UNDP strategic policy or position papers.

Mchombu said they agreed to develop a research agenda for generating evidence for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) prioritisation in Namibia in partnership with IUM, the government, private sector and civil society.

UNDP resident representative, Izumi Morota-Alakija, noted this agreement is a significant milestone in their ongoing collaboration.

For years, Morota-Alakija explained, UNDP has partnered with academia and directed their focus and expertise on evidence-based research.

“This understanding is founded on mutual areas of support and is aimed at building capacity for IUM to provide research and analysis on developmental issues that are key and that touch upon the economic, social and environmental challenges. Now is the right moment to strengthen our cooperation and enhance our research dialogue,” Morota-Alakija said.

Morota-Alakija said their common areas of interest are informed decision-making for national development, evidence-based analytical perspectives and policy direction and SDGs achievements.

In this context, she said, the MoU brings their work in line with the goals and targets set out in the fifth National Development Plan (NDP 5) of Namibia as well as the global 17 SDGs, which talk about strengthening the means of implementation and revitalisation of partnerships for the goals.