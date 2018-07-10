Geingob calls for AU unity

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK – President Hage Geingob has cautioned African heads of states not to be divided along linguistic and regional lines with regard to initiatives of the African Union (AU).

Geingob, who spoke when he addressed the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in Nouakchott, Mauritania last week, said these undermined the spirit of unity that needed to prevail in the Union.

The summit discussed the 2018 theme “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.”

The meeting also discussed AU Institutional Reforms, the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), and the State of Peace and Security Report on the continent, including the Report of the AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat on the question of the Western Sahara.

The Summit agreed on the necessity of completing the AU Institutional Reforms, reduced the budget of the African Union, and endorsed the candidacy of Louise Mushikiwabo,

Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for the post of Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

Geingob also signed the ACFTA Agreement, describing the initiative as a catalyst for regional integration, essential for creating regional value chains, and crucial for the integration of Namibia and Africa in global trade.

Geingob also met Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the margins of the summit, to discuss the political situation in that country ahead of elections on July 30, 2018.

Geingob also attended the 6th Board Meeting of the Africa Renewable Energy Initiative (AREI), to which Namibia had submitted two projects for funding, and on which Namibia serves as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) representative.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, Geingob lauded the Heads of State and Government for the spirit of unity during deliberations.