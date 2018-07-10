FNB reduces bank fees

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Last week, FNB Namibia reviewed their annual pricing that came into effect on July 1, 2018. “This is in line with our 2019 financial year,” explains Sarel van Zyl, CEO FNB Namibia Holdings.

“We have remained committed to putting customers first by keeping several major fees unchanged, while even decreasing others and some of the changes include reduced Point of Sale Swipes, reduced FNB App payments, reduced Cellphone banking payments, no increases in FNB ATM withdrawals, no increases in Internal debit order fee, no increases in Penalty Fees – i.e. Honouring Fees, Unpaids, ATM declines and failed scheduled transfers, no increases in Monthly Account Fees for Life Start Student Account and Future Forward, no increases in ATM, Online and Scheduled payments and transfers, no increases in Stop Payments, Enquiries, no increase on eWallet send money and withdrawals and no increases in ADT Deposits.”

FNB has also undertaken a change in how free ATM withdrawals are offered to customers on the LifeStart Student Account, Gold Electronic Pricing, Premier Electronic pricing and Private Clients. This assists in simplifying the offering for customers while providing value for money. “Here I would like to mention that the LifeStart Student Account holders can now withdraw up to N$2000 for free at FNB ATMs per month, while Gold Electronic Pricing Option Account holders can withdraw up to N$3000 for free per month. Premier Electronic Pricing Option Account holders can withdraw up to N$6000 for free per month and Private Clients can withdraw up to N$9000 for free per month – all of these at FNB’s ATM’s.”

“We are proud that we have been able to ensure that our customers can continue to save money and earn rewards using their Linked Savings Pockets as they shift their financial transactions away from branches to an ever-widening range of easy digital channels,” adds Van Zyl.

The drive for customers to benefit from FNB’s innovative solutions such as Advance Deposit Taking (ADTs) machines, the Cash at Till service, the newly introduced CashPlus banking and extended eWallet services coming soon, continues to deliver better ways in which FNB customers can bank more affordably, easily and efficiently.

“We continually offer low fees for all electronic channels to encourage self-service behaviour from customers. Not only is this more efficient but also more convenient. Once again, I reiterate the fact that all our customers should investigate electronic options so that they can make optimal use of their hard-earned cash,” Van Zyl concluded