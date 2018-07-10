Final remand for former student leader

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Windhoek Magistrate’s Court gave a final remand for the trial of a former University of Namibia (Unam) president of the Student Representative Council (SRC) Joseph Kalimbwe, aged 25.

His trial could not proceed as planned following his defence attorney being absent at court for court proceedings.

The court had given Kalimbwe an earlier trial date after his defence attorney Stanley Kavetu during previous court proceedings pleaded with the court that Kalimbwe will be leaving the country for further studies. According to him, Kalimbwe will be pursuing his studies in Florida in the USA as from August.

Kalimbwe is expected to stand trial on charges that range from fraud, forgery and uttering a forged instrument. The former SRC president was arrested on May 31, 2017 following an incident at Unam ‘s main campus school grounds.

The prosecution alleges Kalimbwe who is a Zambian national forged his proof of registration for 2017 academic year which he used in enticing the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigrations to furnish him with a study permit.

According to court documents, Kalimbwe was not registered with the university. On the basis of being a Unam student, Kalimbwe managed to be elected as SRC president for the 2017 academic year.

It is alleged Kalimbwe was the ring leader of the group of students who were attempting force entry into the campus, The Grub, on May 27. The group alleges they wanted to make use of the space because all facilities on campus were full.

As a result, Kalimbwe and two other students were furnished with expulsion letters and ordered to leave Unam school premises. The University instituted criminal charges against Kalimbwe.

In his defense, Kalimbwe has denied any wrong doing in relation to the charges. According to him he has been a registered student with the institution since 2013. He was due to register for a Master’s in Public Administration in 2017.

The court postponed the case for the trial to start on July 18. Magistrate Vanessa Stanley was presiding over the case with Rowan van Wyk prosecuting for the State. Defence attorney Immanuel Udjombala stood in for Kavetu.