Video: Suzy Eises donates N$15000.00 to P.A.Y ArtsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Suzy Eises donates N$15000.00 to P.A.Y July 9, 2018 Local jazz musician Suzy Eises donated N$15000.00 to Physical Active Youth Namibia over the weekend.