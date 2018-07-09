Two killed after drunk ignores traffic light

Eveline de Klerk

WALVIS BAY – A suspected drunk driver behind the wheel of a vehicle that was involved in a fatal collision with a taxi, killing two people on the spot, was arrested early on Sunday morning at Walvis Bay.

The suspect, who sustained minor injuries, was admitted to the Walvis Bay State Hospital under police guard and is expected to make a routine appearance this week in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court for drunk and reckless driving as well as culpable homicide.

Briefing the media on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said the suspect, aged 30, who was with a female passenger, was driving an Isuzu double cab along Nangolo Mbumba Street in town when he failed to stop at a red traffic light and collided with the taxi.

“As a result the car collided with a taxi that had three occupants.

“Two passengers died on the spot due to the nature of their injuries,” Iikuyu said.

The deceased have been identified as Francisco, Fernandez Martinez, 54, a Spanish national, and Petronella Amanda Nyambe, a 39-year-old Zambian woman.

Their next of kin have been informed about their deaths.

The taxi driver only sustained minor injuries while the suspect’s passenger was treated for shock.k