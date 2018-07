Selma Kamanya was crowned Miss Namibia 2018 at the grand finale at the Country Club Resort in Windhoek on Saturday. Kamanya, 21, a student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) will represent Namibia at the Miss Universe or Miss World pageant. She holds a diploma in economics. Clarise van der Vyver and Kabuba Namukokoba were adjudged the first and second runners-up, respectively, while Alexis van der Merwe and Wilri van Taak made it to the top 5.