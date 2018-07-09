Ambunda gets second bite at cherry …Singapore beckons for a world title

Carlos Kambaekwa

WINDHOEK – In what can be easily interpreted, and rightly so, as the last throw of the dice, Namibia’s dethroned world champion Paulus ‘The Rock’ Ambunda has been thrown another lifeline.

The Namibian boxer will step into the ring to confront Muhamad Ridhwan, aka ‘The Chosen One’ for the vacant IBO super bantamweight world title in Singapore on September 29.

The hard-punching Namibian boasts an impressive record of 24 wins and two losses with 11 of those bouts finishing inside the distance, whilst the two defeats went the full distance.

Ambunda is the incumbent WBC international silver super bantamweight champion and is a former WBO bantamweight world champion. He has successfully defended his IBO Africa bantamweight belt on no fewer than six occasions.

His opponent Ridhwan is a formidable boxer and has fought some tough opponents going into the much-anticipated bout.

Ambunda’s handler, the streetwise Imms Moses, is upbeat about his boxer’s prospects. “The man is in good shape and has been training very hard because this will probably be his most decorated and dangerous opponent he faces in his entire boxing career.”

After his defeat against Mexican Florence Moises, Ambunda, 37, dusted himself off and claimed two successive victories in his comeback bouts. He last fought in Swakopmund last year when he defeated a Tanzanian opponent.