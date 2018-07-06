Zambian young celebrity to host NGOMA Awards

Pinehas Nakaziko

Zambian young celebrity, Tandiwe Banda 23 will be the master of ceremony at this year’s Namibia Gospel Music Awards, alson known as the NGOMA Awards, on September 29. Passionate about media and people, she has been in the media industry for almost 13 years, working for a privately owned television station called Muvi Television, while at the same time pursuing her passion to help people. She is currently a fourth year Medical student at the Lusaka Apex Medical University. Although she’s done numerous appearances thus far, some highlights of her career are that, she is to date the youngest female news caster in Zambia, as well having been invited to host a United Nations

Sponsored Show tagged: The Future we want post in 2015.

Preparations for the much anticipated awards are in full gear. They are the country’s premier annual gospel music and arts awards, recognising all gospel genres, from traditional to contemporary. Initiated in 2016, and hosted for the first time at the Independence Arena in Windhoek Katutura, the awards are a platform for saluting and appreciating excellence in the gospel music industry in Namibia. Silas Nghishihange says the awards were founded by the Namibia Gospel Music Association (NGMA), which fosters interest in gospel music among the general public.

“It is further our desire and aspiration to cooperate with the in-gospel music industry and business leadership in order to make this dream a reality,” says Nghishihange, adding that they believe in reaching out through gospel music and Christian based corporate events as well as promoting other Christian related products.

The NGOMA Awards also aim at inculcating the philosophy of inclusiveness that recognises, celebrates and honours gospel music artists, writers and industry professionals.

There are eleven categories with six nominees in each category this year, except for the category Best Gospel Producer, which only has three nominees. The names of the 63 nominees were released last month. The prizes of the awards are between N$ 10 000 and N$ 15 000.

“After seeing the demand and need for gospel awards and culture in Namibia, we the NGOMA Awards have decided to make these awards an annual event. To better celebrate gospel in Namibia, we have partnered with the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), to make this dream a reality,” says Nghishihange.

He adds that with some major financial challenges to date, the success of their organisation as well as activities are entirely dependent on the financial and production support of corporate and private sponsors, partners and churches. “Although faced with the above-mentioned challenges, we are not weary and are pushing forward hoping and trusting God to come through even at the very last hour for nothing is impossible with God.”

During the night of the awards, guests will be graced by Namibia’s finest gospel artists with an evening of dancing and worshiping.